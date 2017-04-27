Cost Cutting Construction Flaws Expected As Major Contributor To Oroville Spillway Disaster

The first reports have been released from the hired consultants as to what was the official cause for this year’s Oroville Spillway failure. Consultant reports claim the main spillway failure probably stemmed from swift water flows under the concrete chute, which was cracked and of uneven thickness.

The explanation given of “uneven thickness” raises concerns and confirms many speculations that the spillway failure can be traced back to those responsible for constructing the spillway.

According to the report, “the thickness of the original concrete chute slab appears to vary widely from the specified thickness,” the board reported, adding that the lack of water stops between the spillway slabs “was no doubt an important factor in the February failure.”

The Board of Consultants reviewing the state’s repair plans noted several problems with the spillway’s original design and construction .This is expected to be caused from either a cost cutting design flaw or simply a over looked design aspect that ended up in near disaster.

The observations, contained in consultants’ reports prepared for the state Department of Water Resources, echo much of an independent assessment made for UC Berkeley’s Center for Catastrophic Risk Management.

An official verdict on the cause is not due until the fall, when a separate forensics team investigating the February spillway break will submit its report.

The failure, the board said in one of two reports the state released Monday, “likely occurred as a result of high velocity flow … penetrating under the slab, causing a strong uplift force and causing the slab to lift, eventually causing all or part of the slab to break away. Subsequent erosion of foundation material caused progressive failure both upstream and downstream.”

The reports noted that numerous repairs had been made to cracks and spalls in the spillway. “Some of these holes were quite large and extended as deep as the reinforcing steel. The hole that triggered the failure was probably of the latter type.”

The state just signed a $275-million contract to begin repairs on the main spillway and the eroded emergency spillway as soon as spring runoff declines.

