NID And Environmental Groups Will Tackle Controversial Centennial Project In Debate

Speakers from both the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) and environmental groups will square off on the merits of the one of the most controversial proposed projects in recent years, the Centennial Reservoir Project, which includes construction of a dam on the Bear River between the existing Combie and Rollins reservoirs.

The event, which is sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, will take place Tuesday, May 2 starting at 6:30 pm at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

NID and other proponents assert that the project is necessary to provide drought and climate change mitigation, meet projected future water supply needs, and improve supply reliability for NID customers. Opponents claim that the project is unnecessary and destructive to the environment, that there are cheaper and more common sense solutions to increasing water storage and that NID has wildly underestimated the costs to the public and its customers.

This event is free and open to the public as part of Nevada County Democrats’ continuing First Tuesday Educational Forum series. A capacity crowd is expected and attendees are urged to come early. For more information visit nevadacountydemocrats.com or call (530)265-3367.

