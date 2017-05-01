CHP To Honor Fallen Heros At Memorial

Every day, thousands of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers put their lives on the line to protect the people of California. Each one has vowed to “if necessary, lay down (my) life rather than swerve from the path of duty.” In May of each year, the CHP holds a memorial to pay tribute to those brave heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and afford special honor to those killed in the previous calendar year. In the CHP’s 88-year history, 227 heroes have lost their lives while courageously serving the people of California.

During this year’s memorial ceremony, the CHP will honor Officer Nathan Taylor, of the Gold Run Area office, who was killed in a traffic collision in March 2016. Officer Taylor’s name will be formally added to the memorial fountain at the CHP Academy. Special recognition will also be paid to Officer Lucas Chellew, of the South Sacramento Area office, who was killed in a motorcycle traffic collision while pursuing a suspect in February 2017.

The memorial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the CHP Academy located at 3500 Reed Ave. in West Sacramento.

A 21-gun salute by the honor guard will get things started followed by the laying of the wreath, bagpipes, buglers, and a roll call reading of the names of the more than 200 CHP officers killed and a ringing of the memorial bell concludes the event.

