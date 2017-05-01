Newcastle Man Booked On Drug And Identity Theft Charges

On Friday, at 10:50 AM, an Auburn Police Department Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a seatbelt violation. While speaking with the driver, 36 year old Ryan Booth of Newcastle, the officer became suspicious of furtive movements made by Booth. The officer questioned Booth about this and determined Booth was attempting to conceal a hypodermic needle full of a methamphetamine solution.

Booth was removed from the vehicle and a subsequent search revealed “shaved” automobile keys, drug paraphernalia, stolen mail, and altered checks. Booth was also found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was arrested for violation of 23152(c) VC – Driving while addicted to a drug, 23152(e) VC – Driving under the influence of a drug, 11377(a) H&S – Possession of Methamphetamine, 11364(a) H&S – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 470(d) PC – Possession of altered checks, 530.5(d)(2) PC – Possession of stolen mail with the intent to commit identity theft, and 466 PC – Possession of Burglary tools.

He was booked into the Placer County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

