Meddlers Report 5/2/17

There was not a whole lot going on in the city of Auburn, according to Mayor Matt Spokley’s report. The mayor told everyone that his family celebrated his wife’s birthday over the weekend. The mayor promised the crowd some economic development committee news as soon as next week’s meddlers meeting.

Spokely did however extend a thank you to everyone who helped with the prescription drug collection that took place over the weekend. One man in the crowd who was a volunteer at the event announced that they collected over 80 pounds of pills, which is enough he said, to fill up the entire bed of a pick-up truck. One woman in the audience asked what happens to the pills after the collection and suggested that they give the collection to third world countries or less fortunate communities that otherwise couldn’t afford the medication. Auburn Police Chief John Ruffcorn, who was in the crowd, replied that all the pills are incinerated because the DEA has very strict regulations on pill redistribution and that they would not be able to guarantee what exactly was collected.

Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes sat in today for meddlers regular speaker Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery. A reason was not given for Montgomery’s absence. Holmes dove right in to the topic that dominated the next 20 minutes of this morning meeting: cannabis. Holmes was very clear that this morning’s conversation was about cannabis and not marijuana.

Holmes is a part of a committee that is developing brand new rules and regulations for the county. Holmes said more than once that Placer County is very conservative and strict in regards to its cannabis policies. The supervisor and the cannabis regulation committee are however developing new rules for commercial cannabis that is strictly for medical sale. The personal use rule remains the same at 50 square feet or 6 plants but commercial rules will likely soon expand upon that.

The county will be employing 3 retired law enforcement officers that will be circulating the county responding to complaints or investigations of cannabis grows. Holmes said that these officers would not be carrying a firearm during their investigations.

After Holmes, it was Lincoln Potters General Manager Matt Lundgren’s turn to speak. Lundgren is of course the gentleman who you have heard on a few of our local news breaks recently speaking about the Lincoln Potters. The general manger of the Potters gave a rundown of what the Lincoln Potters are all about as well as a few of the different promotions that the baseball team has going on this season. This is the first season for the Lincoln Potters and Lundgren wanted everyone in the room to know that one of his team’s main goals was to not just become Lincoln’s team but instead become all of Placer County’s team. Lundgren told the crowd that he understands that this goal will be accomplished by reaching out to and engaging with the community.

Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch during one of the early Lincoln Potters home games. Which he promises will make it over home plate because he is practicing.

