Placerville Road Closure for Folsom Plan Area Infrastructure and Road Improvements

Placerville Road from Highway 50 to White Rock Road is scheduled to be closed for 30 days starting Wednesday, May 3. Scott Road will be available as a detour. This work marks the start of an 18-month schedule of infrastructure and road improvements south of Highway 50 in the Folsom Plan Area.

This spring and summer, construction activities will include infrastructure and safety improvements such as water, sewer, streets and utilities. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District will build a substation to serve the area with electrical power. Traffic safety and detour signs have been posted for the upcoming work.

The construction was delayed almost a month because of weather. On the current schedule, Placerville Road will be closed between Highway 50 and White Rock Road from the first week of May until the first week of June. When it reopens, Scott Road is scheduled to be closed between the eastbound Highway 50 offramp to White Rock Road until the end of the year. A portion of a new road named Alder Creek Parkway will connect Scott Road and Placerville Road, and will run parallel to Highway 50. This new road will be completed this summer.

The 3,520-acre Folsom Plan Area was annexed into the City of Folsom in 2012. Planned in accordance with Measure W, a ballot measure passed by Folsom voters, land owners were required to secure an independent water supply for the plan area, provide transportation improvements to mitigate traffic impacts, preserve 30 percent of the land as natural open space, and allow for new schools, all at no cost to existing Folsom residents. The plan that met those requirements was adopted by the Folsom City Council in 2012.

The plan area was the subject of a visioning process instituted by the City of Folsom with hundreds of residents at dozens of public hearings addressing a range of issues including land use, open space, transportation, and financing. Their recommendations resulted in scenarios reviewed by the Folsom City Council in 2005, which ultimately evolved into the design adopted by the city seven years later.

The first homes are expected to be completed in Folsom Ranch (the portion of the site west of Placerville Road) in 2018 and at Russell Ranch (east of Placerville Road to the county line) in 2019. Highlights of the plan area include more than 500 contiguous acres of oak woodlands, 138 acres of community parks, a vibrant town center, new homes, transit improvements to mitigate traffic impacts from the plan area, up to 8,000 high quality jobs, and a new high school, middle school and elementary schools.

Stay up-to-date on the upcoming activities south of Highway 50 by visiting http://folsomranch.com, the Folsom Plan Area section of the City of Folsom website at www.folsom.ca.us/FolsomPlanArea,or by calling the project information hotline at 916-790-9220.

