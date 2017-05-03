Placer County Sheriffs Office Crime Alert

April 14

A burglary was reported by Perry’s Builders at a 12405 Locksley Lane warehouse in North Auburn. A window was broken with a rock, causing $300 in damage. But nothing was reportedly taken.

Andrea Kathleen Phillips, 41, of Loomis was cited on suspicion of theft after a shoplifting report from Raley’s at 6119 Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis. A total of $148 in merchandise was reported to have been stolen.

April 13

A security video showed a man with a crowbar outside an 800 block Birchwood Drive house in the Foresthill area that had its garage broken into at about the same time.

A 73-year-old North Auburn woman reported unauthorized charges at Lowe’s and with GTL inmate phone services were made on her debit card account.

Richard Gerald Peart, 38, of Rocklin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The arrest took place in the 13000 block of Lincoln Way in Bowman. It followed a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying false tags and a subsequent probation search. David Timothy Phelan, 39, of Folsom was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with false tags, fraudulent use of credit cards and unauthorized use of personal information.

Monterey Pine Place in Granite Bay reported thefts from mailboxes.

Michael Leonard Giulen, 31, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth. The arrest took place in the 11300 block of Quartz Drive in North Auburn.

April 12

A pressure washer was stolen from outside a 9600 block Wise Road residence in North Auburn. Value of the stolen property was estimated at $1,350.

A 59-year-old Granite Bay woman reported someone used her credit card number for fraudulent purchases online.

April 11

A burglar forced entry into a 9900 block Baseline Road residence in Elverta, which is part of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office patrol area, and stole cash and two laptop computers. Total losses were an estimated $7,450.

No forced entry was reported in a burglary that netted $1,900 in possessions from a 100 block Sierra Sky Court residence in Colfax.

Deputies fielded a report of check forgery at a Rocklin business involving victims from Auburn and Meadow Vista. Losses were an estimated $18,337.

April 10

Someone broke into a trailer in the 5900 block of Jetton Lane in Loomis, stealing $4,413 worth of property.

March 27

A window was broken to gain entry to an office in the Placer County Water Agency works yard at 492 Maidu Drive in the South Auburn area. A hard drive from a computer was stolen before an alarm sounded just after 2 a.m.

March 25

Two windows were broken at Sierra Hills Arts and Sciences Academy, 16505 Placer Hills Road in the Meadow Vista area. Damage from the vandalism was an estimated $1,000.

Information comes from Placer county Sheriff’s Office reports. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

