Well Users Approve Of Possible NID Merger With Local Water Agencies

The Nevada Irrigation District may join other nearby water agencies in forming a groundwater sustainability plan, which could be good news for well users in the long term, as groundwater supplies have depleted across some areas of the state following years of drought conditions.

The NID board of directors will vote to approve a memorandum of agreement forming a groundwater sustainability agency at their May 10 meeting.

NID would join the cities of Lincoln and Roseville, Placer County Water Agency and Placer County to form the West Placer Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The agency would be responsible for a portion of the North American Subbasin of the Sacramento Valley Groundwater Basin.

The agency that may form would be a response to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, which established a new structure for managing California’s groundwater resources at a local level. The act mandates any groundwater basin the Department of Water Resources considers medium or high priority be managed by a groundwater sustainability agency by June 30. Groundwater agencies must then develop 20-year sustainability plans by Jan 30, 2022.

NID board members will vote to join the agency at their 9 a.m. meeting on May 10 at 1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley.

