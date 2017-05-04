Coroner Identifies Victim Of Yesterdays I-80 Tire Change Accident

The Placer County Sheriff’s coroner has identified the man killed yesterday afternoon on I-80 while changing his tire as Joseph Bresnyan, 40, of Olivehurst, CA.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. between Riverside Avenue and Douglas Boulevard, said Officer David Martinez, California Highway Patrol spokesman. He said a 40-year-old man was on the side of the freeway changing a tire on the left side of his Dodge Durango, when the driver of a 2012 black Honda Accord allowed his vehicle to drift onto the shoulder, striking the Durango and the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Martinez, Brandon Rotolo, 24, of Vacaville, was the driver of the Honda that struck Bresnyan. Rotolo was detained by officers and was be booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter as well as felony driving under the influence of drugs.

