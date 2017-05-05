Early Release of $3 Million To Fund Oroville Community Projects

The Department of Water Resources (DWR), the City of Oroville, and surrounding community partners announced on Thursday, May 4, the early release of $3 million from a fund to support recreation, tourism, and related economic development projects.

The fund, known as the Supplemental Benefits Fund (SBF), is intended to help the City of Oroville develop projects to help grow the local economy. Much of the economic development is expected to occur along Oroville’s prized natural resource, the Feather River.

“It’s been a rough few months for Oroville, which is why I’m so happy to help announce this good news for our community,” Oroville Mayor Linda Dahlmeier said. “And while we wait on a pending FERC license to set in motion other critical actions to benefit Oroville, we’ll put this funding to use right away to make our community a more enriching place to live, enjoy, and do business.”

The SBF was established 11 years ago as a separate agreement with the settlement signatories, distinct from the settlement actions that are part of the FERC license submission and under FERC jurisdiction. DWR had been waiting on FERC to issue a new operating license to release the remaining upfront funds, but recent discussions allowed DWR to release $3 million now.

“DWR is pleased that this early release of the Supplemental Benefits Fund has been made available, and looks forward to supporting the Oroville community on the projects that come as a result,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources.

Decisions about projects funded by the SBF are governed by a locally controlled steering committee, composed of five voting members: three from the Oroville City Council, and two from the Board of Directors of the Feather River Recreation and Park District. The committee also has four non-voting members: DWR, the State Water Contractors, American Rivers and American Whitewater, and the Oroville Chamber of Commerce.

