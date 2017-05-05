The Sacramento Region’s Big Day Of Giving Raises Over $6 Million In 24 Hours

Big Day of Giving is a 24-hour online giving challenge that brings together the region’s nonprofit community to help raise much needed unrestricted funds and shine a spotlight on the work nonprofits do to make the four county Sacramento region the place we call home. For the past few years, the giving day has united our community, raising more than $16 million for local nonprofits from over 36,000 donors from all over the region, the state, the country, and the world.

Yesterday, those numbers all rose significantly as the events total saw an increase of $6,853,915. That number was achieved from 39,720 different donations to 599 different organizations.

Placer Land Trust was the non-profit that raised the most money yesterday as conservation program received $141,154 from 289 donations. Placer Land Trust works with willing landowners and conservation partners to permanently protect natural and agricultural lands in Placer County for current and future generations.

KAHI’s neighbors, The Forgotten Soldier Program, who KAHI has worked with to help purchase the garden on Lincoln Street for our community’s veterans, raised $1,824. The Forgotten Soldiers Program is dedicated to providing Integrative Health Services to Veterans and Family Members who seek holistic healing to overcome trauma and assist them to integrate back into civilian life.

The Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center, located with KAHI Radio in the historic State Theatre, raised $16,770 from 87 donations. The APPAC enhances the quality of life and cultural awareness of our community by providing performing arts, film, and educational experiences.

Big Day of Giving is a time-limited donation period designed to expand and increase giving to local nonprofits that provide vital services that help to sustain our community. Since 2013, our region has shown tremendous support donating over $16 million. Yesterday was no different as our community rallied together once again to prove its generous spirit is alive and well.