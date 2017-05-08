Businesses, Organizations and Individuals Recognized At North Lake Tahoe Chamber Awards

Crystal Jacobsen, a principal planner for Placer County, was given the public servant of the year award at the 63rd North Lake Tahoe Chamber Awards for her work on the Tahoe Basin Area Plan.

The plan, which took five years to complete and included more than 100 public meetings, replaces all other planning documents for the county’s portion of North Lake Tahoe. It includes key elements designed to create walkable communities, increase alternative transportation options, restore the environment and help achieve sustainability of existing communities. It also outlines ways to clean up blight, restore environmentally sensitive lands, enhance recreation opportunities and improve transportation options.

The plan was unanimously approved by both the county board of supervisors last December and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in January.

“Crystal really did put five years of her life into this project,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jennifer Montgomery, whose district includes North Lake Tahoe. “She has been masterful in dealing with and resolving, the myriad of competing interests and perspectives for the area plan–that was clearly shown by the unanimous TRPA Governing Board vote.”

After a record season of precipitation, a special award was also given to Liberty Utilities, the Placer County Department of Public Works and Facilities and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for their public safety efforts during an extraordinary winter.

The annual awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who have had a significant effect on North Lake Tahoe and give businesses an opportunity to recognize exemplary volunteers and employees.

