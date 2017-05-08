Flag Football Played In Honor Of A Fallen Hero

In honor of a fallen hero, Detective Michael Davis Jr., a flag football tournament took place over the weekend at Del Oro High School in Loomis.

This was the seventh year that the tournament has raised funds for the Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy. However, this was the third year that the tournament has been dedicated and renamed for the Placer County Sheriff’s Detective who lost his life in October of 2014.

Davis participated in the tournament prior to his death and use to wear his badge number, 54, which is now the jersey number worn by all five teams.

