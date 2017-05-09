City Works Day Coming To Folsom May 17th

Climb aboard a fire engine, sit in the driver’s seat of a garbage truck, meet police officers and more at Folsom’s annual City Works Day on May 17. The free, popular annual event is designed to educate the community about the City’s many programs and services.

City Works Day will feature City trucks, buses, cars and construction equipment to look at, sit in, and even honk. City staff members will be stationed at each vehicle to educate the community about their profession and City services.

Visitors of all ages can view the Fire Department’s rescue boat and fire engine, talk to Curby the robot to learn about recycling, meet a Folsom Police Department K9 and mounted patrol horse, play interactive games with the City’s Parks and Recreation team, and more.

The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes to Noon on Wednesday, May 17 at City Lions Park (near the Folsom Public Library).

The City’s celebration is scheduled in May to support the American Public Works Association’s National Public Works Week. For more information about City Works Day, visit www.folsom.ca.us/cityworksday or call 916-355-7303.

