State Seeks Public Comment For New Climate Adaption Strategy

Today the California Natural Resources Agency released a draft of the Safeguarding California Plan: 2017 Update and seeks public comment on the State’s strategy for adapting to a changing climate.

The draft Safeguarding update released today builds on eight years of action by various state departments and shows progress since the release of the first California Climate Adaptation Strategy in 2009. This 2017 update provides recommendations and next steps to advance adaptation in 10 sectors that include water, agriculture, public health and biodiversity. As California continues to experience rising average temperatures, shrinking mountain snowpack, warmer storms, and higher sea levels, the State must consider climate change in its planning, investment, and public outreach. The Natural Resources Agency leads California’s climate change adaptation effort under several statutes and executive orders intended to foster change throughout state and local government.

The hundreds of actions and recommendations found in this draft represent a comprehensive effort by experts across 27 state agencies to describe ongoing efforts and needed actions to ensure public safety and environmental protection as average temperatures warm, precipitation patterns change and sea levels rise. The document provides a succinct “to do” list for state departments that will help the public measure progress. Some examples: Develop a map of climate change refugia (places where local conditions persist over time) for certain wildlife species, address environmental justice issues around supporting community solar projects for low-income customers, and advance programs for “living shorelines” that may include wetland plants, aquatic vegetation, oyster reefs or sand fill.

The Natural Resources Agency seeks public comment on the draft plan through May and will hold four public meetings this month to gather input from interested citizens, scientists, government officials, and other stakeholders. The Safeguarding California Plan: 2017 Update document will be revised based on public comments, with a final version scheduled for release in July. Upcoming meetings to gather input on the plan:

May 16: Merced Safeguarding California Workshop

Time: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Location: UC Merced, 5200 Lake Rd, Merced, CA 95340

May 22: Bay Area Safeguarding California Workshop

Time: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Location: 455 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

May 30: Coachella Safeguarding California Workshop

Time: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Location: Coachella Public Works Department, 1515 6th St, Coachella, CA 92236

May 31: Los Angeles Safeguarding California Workshop

Time: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Location: Location TBD, check for details at http://www.resources.ca.gov/.

June 12: San Diego Safeguarding California Workshop

Time: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Location: University of San Diego, Mother Rosalie Hall, Warren Auditorium,

5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110

Since California released its first adaptation plan in 2009, a series of extreme natural events – drought, record‐breaking higher average temperatures and a practically non‐existent Sierra Nevada snowpack last winter – have heightened the urgency to act. More information about the state’s climate change adaptation efforts is available at http://resources.ca.gov/climate/safeguarding/.