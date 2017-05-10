Placer County Crime Report

April 18

Mochel Diana Medlin, 20, of Carmichael was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin in the 1200 block of Athens Avenue in rural Lincoln.

April 17

Two Super 8 employees said they responded to a noise complaint emanating from a unit and ended up being tackled as a group of occupants fled in two vehicles. One of the employees was also kicked in the ribs. Deputies stopped a vehicle matching a description given by the employees and cited Izamary Talamantes, 22, of Auburn on suspicion of battery.

Lucas Dean Spence, 37, of Loomis was arrested on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment. The arrest took place in the 3300 block of Sugarloaf Mountain Road in Loomis. It followed a report of a man and woman both being strangled, while the woman was slapped and had her hair pulled, and the man was punched. The two reportedly were not allowed to leave until their assailant went to bed around 6:24 a.m. – more than four hours after the incident is said to have started.

April 16

Mary Elizabeth Spears, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested in the 7200 block of Penryn’s Quarry Lane on suspicion of possession of meth and giving a false name. A mobile fingerprint ID machine gave deputies the tools needed to identify the suspect.

Brian Jeremy Kolker, 40, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being a public nuisance. The arrest took place at 2556 Grass Valley Highway behind North Auburn’s Big 5 Sporting Goods. Jamie Lorraine Brody, 39, a transient, was cited at the same time on suspicion of trespassing and being a public nuisance.

A tailgate was stolen from a white 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor parked in the 3500 block of Old Auburn Road in the rural Roseville area.

April 15

Jarrett Lamont Wilson, 27, of Roseville, was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and bringing meth into the jail. A small clear plastic baggie with suspected meth was allegedly discovered tucked into the suspect’s orifice.

Geraldo Ernesto Xochiti, 23, of San Pablo, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The arrest took place after a report of a fight on the Cisco Grove Interstate 80 offramp, north of Auburn. A suspect was found shirtless, in the snow “growling and yelling.”

A fence was cut down and wire fencing taken in a theft in the 4800 block of North Auburn’s Winding Way. The missing fence was valued at $190.

The 13345 Lincoln Way Starbuck’s in Bowman reported receiving a forged $100 bill during a purchase.

April 14

Geneva Noel Jones, 27, of North Highlands was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. The arrest westbound I-80 at Weimar Crossroads followed a report of a woman running down the freeway.

Jeffrey Todd Fisher, 46, of Auburn, was arrested on suspicion of theft, prowling and resisting arrest. The arrest took place in the 1900 block of North Auburn’s Grass Valley Highway after a report of tools worth $1,000 being taken from a truck box at Auburn Dodge.

Information comes from Placer County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

