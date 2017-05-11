PG&E, CA Fire Safe Councils Join Forces To Combat Wildfire Risk

PG&E is working hard to reduce the threat of wildfires. The company inspects all of its overhead electric lines each year and also inspects trees along power lines in high fire-danger areas twice a year. As a result of these inspections, PG&E removed more than 236,000 dead or dying trees last year to prevent them from contacting power lines, starting wildfires or contributing to other public safety risks. This is in addition to the 1.2 million trees that PG&E works each year.

The company also created a dead tree wood clean-up program to help its customers. PG&E will manage the wood on property or haul away wood from dead trees felled by the company to protect power lines, at no cost to the homeowner, in qualifying counties where tree mortality is high. The wood is being sawn for use as lumber or chipped for use in biomass facilities to generate renewable energy.

As part of its summer fire detection patrols, PG&E will fly five planes over routes in the daytime, which is when fires are most likely to spark. Last year, PG&E detected and reported more than 140 fires, supporting a quick response to fires before they spread.

