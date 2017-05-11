Placer Sheriff’s Office To Lower Flag On Monday

On Monday, May 15, Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office will lower its flags to remember the more than 20,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in this nation’s history.

This tribute to American law enforcement is part of the historic crime bill signed into law in 1994. At the request of the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Fund, the law designates Peace Officers’ Memorial Day as one of only two days during which all residents, businesses and government agencies are required to lower their U.S. flags. The other day with this honor is Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died in military service to the country.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office believes that lowering flags on Peace Officers’ Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show respect for the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends and colleagues they left behind. It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 900,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.

In 1962, President John Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. The calendar week in which May 15 falls is National Police Week, with this year’s commemoration May 11 -17.

