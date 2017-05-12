Family Fun Next Weekend At Pioneer History Day

Period reenactors and musical performances, wagon rides, doll and brick making, gold panning, Dutch oven cooking and even a “candy cannon” are all part of the fun during the free California Pioneer History Day on Saturday, May 20, at the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma.

Sponsored and organized by the nonprofit California Pioneer Heritage Foundation, the event focuses on the contributions of the pioneers who discovered gold, spurred the great Gold Rush of 1849 and settled the Sacramento Valley. Groups represented include Buffalo Soldiers, the Pony Express, the Mormon Battalion, Chinese workers, mountain men, pioneer women and others, as well as a re-creation of an 1850s tent town. Even an actor portraying the discoverer of gold, James Marshall, will be on hand to tell his story.

A real cannon will be fired to begin the day’s events, which are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a parade of historical groups and their ancestors marching at 10 a.m. After the parade will be an opening ceremony, flag posting and musket salute. The candy cannon is set to go off throughout the day, giving kids the chance to gather up as much “penny candy” as they can.

Among the booths will be those representing many important events in California history, including the Bear Flag Revolt, Ship Brooklyn, gold discovery and early railroads. Other activities include pioneer toys and games; candle, brick and rope making; primitive fire making; biscuit cooking; an old-time photo booth, and many others.

Two stages will allow participants to relax and be entertained by musical groups playing old-time music, sing-alongs, and stage performances featuring songs, dancing and an Old West theater performance by youth troupe Galena Street East.

This is the second year for the California Pioneer History Day. In 2016, more than 4,000 visitors attended, making it the largest single-day event ever at the Marshall Gold Discovery state park. The park itself features a museum and replica of the sawmill, where gold was discovered, as well as more than 20 historic buildings, including a miners home, school, blacksmith shop and store.

The event is free to the public, but the State Parks parking fee is $8 per vehicle. There will be food for sale, or bring a picnic lunch.

For more on the event, including a video with highlights from the 2016 California Pioneer History Day, visit www.californiapioneer.org/cphd.

