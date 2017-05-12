Roseville Lawyer and Dixon 23-Year-Old Arrested In Auburn Park For Sexual Offense With Minor



Two men were arrested and accused of contacting girls on social media and trying to meet up with them in Auburn for sexual purposes, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Derick Alcocer, 23, of Dixon, contacted whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl on a Facebook page that was created and monitored by a Placer County sheriff’s detective, deputies said.

Alcocer called numerous times over two months, using Facebook’s calling feature in an effort to arrange a meeting with the teen, according to the sheriff’s department.

When detectives finally responded posing as the girl, Alcocer immediately sent a picture of his genitals, investigators said.

A meeting was set up between Alcocer and “the teen,” and he drove up to Auburn on April 26 to meet up but was arrested by detectives waiting for him at Regional Park in north Auburn, deputies said.

Several days later, Paul E. Carreras, 64, who is an attorney from Roseville, went to Auburn on May 4 to meet whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, according to officers.

“The girl” answered his online ad seeking a “sexy, curious, younger girl,” and after corresponding for 10 days, Carreras arranged to meet the girl at Regional Park, deputies said.

Instead, he was met by detectives who had been posing as the teen.

Both men were booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense. Alcocer was additional charged with sending harmful matter to a minor, the sheriff’s office said.