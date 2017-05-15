358 Marijuana Plants Lands Sheridan Man Behind Bars

A man was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation, the sheriff’s office said.

Lawrence Torok, 59, was arrested on charges including cultivation of marijuana and possession of a firearm, ammunition and a military practice grenade, the sheriff’s office said.

Special Operations detectives served a search warrant Tuesday at an illegal marijuana growing operation on Kingdom Way in Sheridan, officials said. Detectives removed 358 plants from the growing operation.

Torok was also charged with theft of a PG&E utility after officials found an illegal power utility hookup on the property.

