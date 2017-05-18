Lincoln Woman From Yetserdays Murder/Suicide Identified As 35 Year Old Renee O’Neal



The suspected victim of a murder Wednesday had her name released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office just moments ago. Renee O’Neal, 35 years old, from Rocklin lost her life from what is being called by her friend, who wished to remain anonymous, an abusive ex-boyfriend of Renee’s.

The suspect’s name has not been released by authorities, but a male was seen leaving the crime scene by neighbors in a white car. That same male was eventually located by authorities and shot himself in the head following a brief police chase that ended with spike strips near Truckee on I-80.

O’Neal has twin boys and their immediate future has not been determined at this time.

According to O’Neal’s friends, the victim had made attempts to tell police about the abusive relationship but little, if anything was done in response.

As soon as the suspect’s name and details about the murder are released from authorities, KAHI will bring you the updated story.