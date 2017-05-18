Man Supected Of Killing Woman and Self Yesterday In Placer County

Two dead bodies were discovered in Lincoln and just outside of Truckee yesterday. A man is suspected of fatally shooting a woman, leading police on a brief chase through Placer County and taking his own life after his vehicle became disabled from California Highway Patrol spike strips.

The suspected victim’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a home in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee, a witness saw a man fleeing the home in a white car which was found driving eastbound on I-80 in Placer County. Lee said the victim and the gunman possibly knew each other, although the depth of their relationship was not described.

After officers stopped the suspect’s car they approached the vehicle to discover the man had taken his own life from a self inflected gunshot wound to his head.

The California Highway Patrol said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Truckee were closed for a brief period as police investigated. The suspect’s identity will be released by officials in Nevada County, where the death occurred, Lincoln police said. The victim’s identity will be released following notification of family.