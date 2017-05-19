County Seeking Public Comment On Highway 65 Widening Project

Serving as an important link in Placer County, State Route 65 (SR 65) is a widely traveled corridor experiencing traffic congestion, particularly during peak commute hours. The State Route 65 Widening Project proposes capacity and operational improvements including widening SR 65 from north of Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road to Blue Oaks Boulevard and adding auxiliary lanes from Blue Oaks Boulevard to Lincoln Boulevard.

Public Hearing & Comment Period

Caltrans, in cooperation with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA), has prepared the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study for the SR 65 Widening project.

The draft environmental document is available for review and comment between May 12 and June 14, 2017. Please mail all your comments to:

Thaleena Bhattal, Associate Environmental Planner

Caltrans District 3

703 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901

or email comments to: Thaleena.Bhattal@dot.ca.gov

Comments must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study, along with other project documents are available for download. A Public Notice was published in the Auburn Journal, Roseville Press Tribune, Placer Herald, and Lincoln News Messenger; and is available for download.

PCTPA is hosting a public hearing to discuss the proposed project on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Placer County Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA.

Currently, southbound Highway 65 is experiencing traffic congestion all day from 6 am to 7 pm, and traffic congestion is continuing to get worse. The picture below was taken from the Sunset Boulevard overcrossing in 2017, showing traffic backing up from Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road on southbound Highway 65, over 3 miles.

The freeway is experiencing operational problems caused by high peak period traffic volumes. Vehicle hours of delay, average speeds, travel times, and other traffic performance measures will continue to degrade as growth increases in the surrounding area.

Proposed Improvements:

The project proposes capacity and operational improvements on SR 65 from north of Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road to Lincoln Boulevard. The proposed project would construct the following improvements:

Phase 1

Widen Highway 65 to six lanes between Interstate 80 and Blue Oaks Boulevard, in connection with the I-80/SR 65 interchange project (http://8065interchange.org/)

Construct auxiliary lanes in both directions between Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road and Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Phase 2

Where auxiliary lanes between interchanges currently do not exist, the project will construct auxiliary lanes in both directions from Blue Oaks Boulevard to Lincoln Boulevard

The SR 65 Widening Project will relieve existing and future traffic congestion, enhance safety for motorists, and improve operations as growth increases in the surrounding areas. The video below shows southbound SR 65 during the morning for existing (Year 2015) conditions and Year 2020 with Phase 1 improvements. The video begins at the Blue Oaks Boulevard interchange and travels south to the Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road interchange.

