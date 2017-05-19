Placerville Police Arrest 20 Year Old, Clayton Christensen, For Child Molestation

On May 17th, 2017, Placerville Police Officers responded to a report of a possible child molest case that had occurred earlier in May of 2017. Officers took a report from a 13 year old, reporting that she met Clayton Christensen in early May and he began messaging her through Facebook. The victim reported that Christensen had sexual intercourse with her after he arranged to meet her after school.

Christensen was contacted by Placerville Police Detectives and after providing a statement he was arrested. Christensen was booked into the El Dorado County jail for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. Christensen’s bail is set at $100,000.

“We urge parents to monitor their children’s social media traffic,” stated Placerville Police Chief Jim Ortega. “Children aren’t fully aware of the dangers that are lurking on the internet. It’s our job to keep them safe and protect them from predators.”