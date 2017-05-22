Current And Upcoming Road Work For Placer County

May 21-27

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Hwy 174/I-80 junction to the Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday May 21-25 and from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday May 26 for tree work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winter for bridge work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from eastbound Luther Road: Motorists can expect right lane closure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday May 22 for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at, and intermittently between, the following undercrossings (UC) or overcrossings (OC) – Hwy 65 junction; Rocklin Rd UC; the Sierra College Boulevard OC; Brace Rd. OC; Horseshoe Bar Rd. OC; King Rd. OC; Penryn and Penryn Rock Spring Rd. OCs; and Gilardi Rd. OC: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. eastbound Sunday through Friday May 21-26 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street OC: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday –Thursday May 23-25 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from East Cisco UC to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday May 22 for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) Gold Run Rest Area: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday May 25 for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Weimar Cross Road OC: Motorists can expect right lane closure from Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday May 24 for bridge inspection.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Alta Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday May 24 for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Motorists can expect intermittent right lane and shoulder closures around the clock until May 25 for emergency repairs.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from West River Street to Silver Creek Campground: Motorists can intermittent full highway closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday May 22-24 for emergency work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Goose Meadows Campground to West River Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday May 9-10 for tree removal.

