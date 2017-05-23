Change In Storm Damage Road Closure

In a continuing effort to provide vehicular access to the Tahoe National Forest, while also providing for public safety, the Forest has moved the Bowman Road closure from the intersection with Highway 20 to the intersection with Forest Service Road 14 (Grouse Ridge Lookout Road). The Road had been closed due to storm damage, including a large sinkhole. Initial repairs have made the road passable; however, uneven surfaces still warrant caution while driving the newly opened section of road.

Snow, ice and debris are inhibiting access to some Tahoe National Forest roads and additional road damage is still being revealed. The Forest has seen extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure from this year’s winter storms. Unsafe conditions, damaged roads, as well as snow and debris have resulted in the need to close some roads to public use. Closed roads will reopen once they are repaired and deemed safe for travel.

Those with a valid permit from the U.S. Forest Service are authorized to use these roads, as are any Federal, State or local officers or members of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

