Sutter Health Sponsors Celebrity Golf Classic Benefiting Football Brain Injury Research

Northern California’s Sutter Health signed on to be the title sponsor of a celebrity golf tournament raising funds for research on traumatic brain injuries in high school football.

The Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Classic, headlined by many former Oakland Raiders and other NFL greats, will be held June 16 and 17 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin, Calif.. The event is presented by three nonprofit organizations focused on high school football brain injuries.

“The cooperation between the three nonprofits – T3 Charities, 21 Strong and Practice Like Pros – has been amazing, and the fantastic response from members of the NFL is heart-warming knowing they are supportive of our cause,” said Jeffrey R. Jenkins, M.D., chief medical executive of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. “I am also grateful to all of our sponsors for helping bring this issue to the greater public. Because of this spirit of cooperation, we will be able to make a huge difference in the knowledge about detection, prevention and treatment of traumatic brain injuries among high school athletes.”

The tournament is hosted by the family of 17-year-old Toran Maronic of Bear River High School in Grass Valley, who was a college prospect in football and lacrosse. In June 2016, the wide receiver was brain-injured during a 7-on-7 scrimmage. Specialists believed Toran would never come out of his coma or fully recover, but he did and is now awaiting clearance to pursue playing lacrosse again. He became the first patient enrolled in groundbreaking scientific research on “second-impact syndrome” among high school football players.

Proceeds of the tournament will go to the research project, which is being conducted by Robert C. Cantu, M.D., co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation in Boston. The research is sponsored by Practice Like Pros, which encourages high school football programs to hold practices like the NFL does. According to the group, just 2½ percent of NFL injuries happen during practices, while 58 percent of high school injuries occur at practice.

Former Oakland Raiders greats Jim Plunkett, Ted Kwalick, Daryle Lamonica, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and Charles Woodson are among the three-dozen sports celebrities participating in the golf tournament. Every player who signs up will be in a five-some captained by one of the celebrities. Entry and sponsorship fees are tax-deductible.

“We have no overhead, and our organizers are all volunteers,” said tournament host and Toran’s father, David Maronic. “Every dime will go to our charities.”

The event begins Friday, June 16, with a pairing party hosted by Charles Woodson Wines at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, with the golfing at Whitney Oaks on Saturday, June 17. That evening, the event returns to Thunder Valley with cocktails, awards and an auction of football memorabilia and other items.

To sign up for the event as a player or sponsor, go to www.T3charities.events/golf-event.html. For more information on the tournament or sponsorships, email David Maronic at toranmaronic@aol.com or call (510) 693-9566.

