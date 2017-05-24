Five Arrested For Monday’s Smash And Grap Jewelry Store Robbery At Galleria

Roseville police have identified all five men arrested in connection to a brazen smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Roseville Galleria mall Monday.

DeVon’s Jewelry store, inside the Roseville Galleria, closed for business Tuesday to allow for repair of shattered display cases as well as to allow for shaken employees time to digest what happened.

Police arrested 32-year-old Bobby Youngs, 22-year-old Melekei Dunn, 23-year-old Trevon Lenitte-Davis, and 24-year-old Denzel Patterson, all of whom are from Fairfield, along with 24-year-old Vallejo man Wade Wilson on Monday for the robbery. The group took baseball bats to the jewelry store counters, and grabbed handfuls of jewelry before taking off.

Within about 20 minutes of the crime, officers detained all five after they fled to an apartment in Sacramento and recovered nearly all the stolen merchandise, mostly high-end watches.

A similar robbery occurred back in April at the same store and with the same M.O. Detectives are still investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Cameras in the mall picked the men up as got into a getaway car, and two law enforcement helicopters tracked them to the spot where they were arrested.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, three out of the five suspects had already bailed out of the Placer County Jail, and a fourth had posted bond and was awaiting release. All of the men had been held on different bail amounts, ranging from $60,000 to $145,000