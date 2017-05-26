Baseball On Memorial Day: Lincoln Potters Fan Fest

If you are looking for a fun family event for this Memorial Day, come check out the Lincoln Potters on Monday at McBean Ball Park located in downtown Lincoln.

The Potters will have a split team scrimmage and a meet and greet autograph session following the game.

The Potters open regular season play on Tuesday when they travel to Marysville to play the Gold Sox. Their home opener will be on June 1st, also against the Marysville Gold Sox, starting at 7:05p.m.

For tickets and a printable schedule go to lincolnpotters.com or call 916-209-3444. You can listen to all Potters home games on the voice of the foothills AM 950 KAHI or through stream at KAHI.com

