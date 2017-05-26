Placer Boys Volleyball Team Upset In Semifinals

The Pacific Collegiate School boy’s volleyball team didn’t let traffic delays stop them from upsetting Placer High School last night.

The Pumas spent six hours on the road in a trip that would normally take half that time from Santa Cruz to Auburn to play in the semifinals at Earl Crabbe Gym Thursday evening.

“We got out of the car and started warming up,” PCS coach Scott Sanborn said. “I was glad they took care of business after being cooped up for so long.”

The Pumas, the No. 3 seed in the CIF NorCal Division II championships, upset No. 2 Placer on Thursday night in three sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-15) to become the first Santa Cruz County team to reach the NorCal final.

The victory sets up a rematch of the Central Coast Section championship between the Pumas and Saratoga on Saturday at Dublin High at 3 p.m. PCS won the CCS title in a five-set victory over the Falcons in a match last week in which both teams played well.

For Placer, their season concludes with a final record of 28-9 and a league record of 10-0. The Hillman return 13 of the 16 players from this year’s roster in 2017-18.

