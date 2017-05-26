Survive the Drive Coming To Placer County This Weekend

A Placer County championship NASCAR race team is holding a safety clinic for teenage drivers.

Bill McAnally Racing will host the “Survive the Drive” program Saturday at its Roseville facility at 900 Riverside Avenue.

Two sessions are being provided for Saturday’s clinic: the first from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The first part of each session will be in a classroom and will include training and discussions conducted by Impact Teen Drivers and the California Highway Patrol. The second part of each session will be at the All American Speedway, where the staff and volunteers will put the student drivers through a series of modules that focus on car control.

The classes filled up quickly with 100 students. Because of the high demand, McAnally said standing room will be provided for additional students.