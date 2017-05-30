Free Event In Auburn To Help Families Stay Active In Summer

Sami’s Circuit, a free community wellness event for children and families, will take place on June 3 in Auburn. Hosted by Placer County’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention program, the event aims to encourage kids and families to remain active with the theme “Power Up Your Summer.” It will be led by fitness guru and motivational speaker Sami Kader. During the event, he will lead families through a riveting routine of music, lighting effects and exercise.

This event will start at 10 a.m. at the Regional Park gym at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn. People of all ages are encouraged to attend, and asked to dress comfortably and bring water. Sami will return at the same time and location on August 5. For more information, call the Regional Park Gym at (530)-885-8461.

