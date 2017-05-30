Placer PROTECT To Host Event Aimed To Protect Against Elder Abuse

A growing concern for Placer County residents is being met with a free event next month called “Aging Safely.”

At this morning’s Meddlers meeting the Placer County District Attorney Office made a presentation on different ways that people are taking advantage of the county’s elders. The most common form of abuse is physical, according the district attorney’s office. However, the most frequently reported type of elder abuse is in the financial sector. There are many ways this fraud is attempted and the most frequent perpetrators of the crime are young family members to the at risk senior citizens.

According to the county, one in 10 people over the age of 60 experience elder abuse and many are unable or afraid to come forward.

This will all be addressed on June 7 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. when the county’s elder abuse task force, Placer PROTECT, will host the free educational event, “Aging Safely,” at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville.

This community event will help empower seniors, their family members and local providers with resources and information to combat elder abuse. Presenters will include representatives from criminal justice, legal and mental health fields.

Westfield Galleria is located at 1151 Galleria Blvd. in Roseville and more information about the event can be found at http://www.placer.ca.gov/news/2017/may/aging-safely-event.

