Caltrans Striping Operations to Affect Downtown Auburn Intersection

Caltrans is alerting motorists to anticipate delays at the intersection of Highway 49 and Lincoln Way-south on Wednesday, May 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as Caltrans maintenance special crews install new roadway markings. The new striping will establish a ‘Keep Clear’ area in the intersection. This work will allow motorists and trucks heading west on Highway 49 to make a left turn onto Lincoln Way-south through the eastbound traffic stopped for the signal light at Lincoln Way/Borland Road.

Additionally, the words ‘Left Turn Only’ will be added to the intersection’s left- turn pocket and the left turn arrow will be given a fresh coat of paint. These new markings will improve the flow of traffic, particularly trucks, using the Lincoln Way truck route to access Interstate 80. A ‘Do Not Block Intersection’ sign will be installed soon.

Travel on Highway 49 will be restricted with one way traffic controls and intermittent traffic holds as striping work occurs. As traffic and weather conditions permit, the work is expected to end earlier than 5 p.m, however, weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans will issue traffic updates on this and other work occurring in District 3 on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict 3.

