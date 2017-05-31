Placer County Sheriff Bell Press Conference Update

Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell held a news conference this afternoon at the Auburn Justice Center regarding the three corrections employees who were arrested Wednesday morning. Although the charges to the three officers varied, a majority of them involved both mistreatments of inmates at the Placer County Jail in Auburn as well as the creation of false incident reports.

The arrests of corrections Sgt. Megan Yaws, Deputy Robert Madden and corrections Officer Jeffrey Villanueva took place at their homes early Wednesday morning. At the time of the Bell’s press conference two of the three had already been released following the posting of bail.

The sheriff’s department became aware of the allegations two weeks ago and promptly began reviewing video from the Auburn Jail. The video showed excessive force as well as other mistreatments of inmates that dated back to November of 2016.

The incriminating video used during the investigation is being withheld at the request of the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. When asked what was on the video, a very emotional Bell replied, “I can only tell you that the video was very compelling and that there was force being used that wasn’t necessary.”

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, and Bell said that “under no circumstances will unethical or illegal conduct be tolerated under my watch.”

