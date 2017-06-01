DWR Will Test New Siren At Lake Oroville Spillway Friday

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) today notified community members in the Oroville area of a new siren that was recently installed near the gates of the Lake Oroville flood control spillway (also known as the main spillway).

DWR will operate an audible test of the emergency siren this Friday (June 2) at noon. Although loud, this is only a test and is nothing to worry about. The test will last less than one minute.

The primary function of the siren is to alert construction workers to a work-site emergency, should one arise.

Future siren tests will be conducted on the first Friday of each month at noon. The next test will be July 7, then August 4, etc. Community members need not panic if they hear the siren.

The siren was installed on May 27 to replace the siren that was lost during spillway releases in February.

