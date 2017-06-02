Auburn Art Walk This Friday

The Auburn Art Walk will take place on the first Friday of June, August and October 2017, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

It’s a great way to become acquainted with local businesses and the arts community.

Enjoy a showcase of original artworks displayed in dozens of Downtown and Old Town Auburn venues. Stroll or take the free bus from venue to venue, meet the artists, enjoy music, refreshments and family activities.

The 2017 Art Walk will have several new activities to enhance each event. Entertainment is planned at multiple locations throughout the Downtown and Old Town corridors — musicians, dance, theatre, and other entertainment along the route. Hands-on kids’ art activities are planned each evening. Several wineries will be providing tastings and sales in selected businesses. Interactive art opportunities for those on the Art Walk will be added on selected nights.

If you missed the first art walk on April 7th, don’t worry, you can still attend the June 2nd, August 4th and October 6th, in Downtown and Old Town Auburn.

