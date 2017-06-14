2 Placer County Programs Recognized Nationwide in List of “100 Brilliant Ideas”



Two programs in Placer County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties as a few of its “100 Brilliant Ideas at Work,” a new initiative to recognize visionary county leadership that has improved quality of life. The first program recognized is an animal services program dedicated to helping vulnerable kittens and feral cats. The second is called Health360, which offers physical and wellness activities for patients suffering from mental illness.

The animal services program for cats has two main purposes. It provides proper care for neonatal kittens too young to be adopted, referring them to Kitten Central, a local nonprofit located in Newcastle. There, the kittens’ medical needs are treated before they are sent to foster families who take care of them until they’re old enough to be adopted. This program also adopts out feral cats in pairs to act as “rodent patrol” for barns, warehouses, and rural spaces. Because of this program, cat adoptions have increased by more than 90 percent this year.

The Health360 program includes both physical and mental treatment. It has had positive results; within the first six months, 63 percent of clients lost weight and nearly 30 percent dropped below the “at risk” level for carbon monoxide and smoking. Client Debra Voris expressed her satisfaction with Health360: “They have to address the whole body of the whole person. All of that together is what heals a human being. If you’re treated like a human being and you’re cared for like a human being, you find the process speeds up a lot. You find that you’re actually healing quicker.”