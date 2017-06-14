2 Placer County Programs Recognized Nationwide in List of “100 Brilliant Ideas”

- Home
Two programs in Placer County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties as a few of its “100 Brilliant Ideas at Work,” a new initiative to recognize visionary county leadership that has improved quality of life. The first program recognized is an animal services program dedicated to helping vulnerable kittens and feral cats. The second is called Health360, which offers physical and wellness activities for patients suffering from mental illness.
The animal services program for cats has two main purposes. It provides proper care for neonatal kittens too young to be adopted, referring them to Kitten Central, a local nonprofit located in Newcastle. There, the kittens’ medical needs are treated before they are sent to foster families who take care of them until they’re old enough to be adopted. This program also adopts out feral cats in pairs to act as “rodent patrol” for barns, warehouses, and rural spaces. Because of this program, cat adoptions have increased by more than 90 percent this year.
The Health360 program includes both physical and mental treatment. It has had positive results; within the first six months, 63 percent of clients lost weight and nearly 30 percent dropped below the “at risk” level for carbon monoxide and smoking. Client Debra Voris expressed her satisfaction with Health360: “They have to address the whole body of the whole person. All of that together is what heals a human being. If you’re treated like a human being and you’re cared for like a human being, you find the process speeds up a lot. You find that you’re actually healing quicker.”
TNR Researcher
June 15, 2017 at 9:07 am
If this qualifies as “brilliant”, I dread to learn of the overall average I.Q. levels of your communites. Perhaps you should exert your energies into finding out if there is a sub-standard water-supply infrastructure in your communities and the lead in all the old pipes is causing brain-damage. Your definition of “brilliance” seems to demand this.
One SLIGHT problem: The very same reason that trap & kill fails is the very same reason that TNR fails. You just cannot trap them faster than they breed, are dumped by criminally irresponsible pet-owners, or as fast as they out-adapt to any trapping method ever invented by man. ANY method dependent on trapping is doomed to fail before you even start. But hunted-to-extinction most certainly works. It even worked on something as small and prolific as The Rocky Mountain Locust that used to darken they skies of half of N. America at one time. A simple 50-cent per bushel bounty on them made them no-more, forever, extinct, in only a few years. It’ll work even better and far faster on something that breeds even slower and is easier to target — like cats.
Here is glaring proof of how, as cat-hoarders so often and mindlessly respew, “Trap-Neuter-Release is the most effective means of managing feral cat populations. In fact, it is the only proven way to do so.”
The residents of the UK who invented TNR in the 1950’s have been relentlessly practicing that failed ideology nationwide for over 60 years now. And all they have managed to do with TNR is DOUBLE their vermin cat populations — from 4.1 million vermin cats in 1965 to 8.1 million vermin cats in 2015. (One site claims 10.5 million today!) And to help, all this time they are still killing them in shelters and legally shooting them in rural areas under their animal depredation-control laws. By foolishly hoping and praying that their very own TNR concept will reduce vermin cat populations someday they have now even driven their one and only NATIVE cat species to extinction with their invasive-species vermin “moggies” (feral house-cats) — with less than 19 “Scottish Wildcats” left in the whole world. (Along with 421 other species that they have already made extinct in the UK in the last 200 years — OVER TWO SPECIES PER YEAR GONE FOREVER just due to British cultural beliefs, practices, and values.) All the while they still insist that practicing their failed TNR policies will still save their “Scottish Wildcat” from being wiped from the earth forever. You can kiss their “Scottish Wildcat” good-bye too now because 19 individuals is not even enough RNA diversity for a viable/successful species anymore — they are already EXTINCT. (Laughably ironic if it weren’t so pathetically, globally, and permanently sad. The population of the UK have made themselves into the ecological-laughingstocks of the whole world.)
Nice plan. TNR sure does work, doesn’t it!
You know that saying about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The British have proved the failure of their vermin cat-insanity for over 60 years now. You too can be just as ecologically destructive, ignorant, and just as insane as the inbred mentalities of the Toxoplasma gondii brain-damaged moggie-licking British by practicing and promoting their failed-belief in their TNR concept.
TNR Researcher
June 15, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Here’s a couple of recent (and independent) examples of what TNR promoters and practitioners bring to your communities. Lawyer-up and you can have them all bankrupt for life and sitting in prisons for a long time. That’s one way to get enough money to euthanize every last one of their disease-infested community-vermin cats.
(remove all spaces from obfuscated-for-posting URLs)
wfla . Com / 2017 / 06 / 07 / target-8-trapped-neutered-vaccinated-and-released-rabid-cat-bites-victim-in-hillsborough-county /
palmbeachpost . Com / news / new-stray-cat-attacks-florida-woman-forcing-rabies-shots / WxwyZW9IiWWNl8ZbKU5bxM /
Any animal harvested from the wild which already has rabies is not cured of rabies with that single vaccination they give it. Nor are any kittens able to mount an effective defense against rabies from a vaccination because their immune systems aren’t developed enough yet.
Any animal harvested from unknown rabies exposure conditions with an unknown vaccination history must be quarantined for no less than 6 months in a government supervised double-walled containment system — as required by all national and international pet-trade, import/export, and animal-transport laws. Anyone involved in your TNR programs at any level can be deeply sued for being in direct violation of these laws.
The worst incidence of human rabies exposure in US HISTORY was due to a TNR’ed feral cat colony in Concord, NH in 1994. A rabid raccoon attracted to food left out for the community-vermin cat-colony infected four of the colonies kittens with rabies–all subsequently died. But before they did the colony “caretakers” foisted them on a local pet shop, which sold them to the public. 665 people were exposed, and each one had to receive PEP inoculation. It cost that town nearly $2 million.