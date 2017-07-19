New UC Davis Police Chief Issues Statement

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Joe Farrow released the following statement today regarding his new position as Chief of Police for the University of California, Davis, Police Department:

“I have accepted the position of Chief of Police for the University of California, Davis, Police Department. I am humbled by the opportunity to be part of such a world-renowned University and excited to bring my 37 years of law enforcement experience to help protect and serve those who are part of the University’s community.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of California as a member of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and ultimately as Commissioner.

“The CHP has been my family for nearly four decades, and through the years, I have seen that family grow and mature into what it is today, a world class state law enforcement agency that provides an invaluable service to nearly 40 million Californians and its visitors.

“I am proud of each and every one of the Department’s 11,000 men and women, who go to work each day to keep Californians safe. While I am eager to start this new chapter in my life, a piece of my heart will always be with the CHP, my friends, its valued employees, its important mission, and the families left behind by those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Note: Farrow will begin his position as UC Davis Chief of Police in late August or early September.

