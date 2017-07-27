California Statewide Fire Summary For Thursday, July 27, 2017

Over 5,000 firefighters are on the lines of 11 large wildfires burning in California.

High temperatures have returned to most of the state today. Many of the valleys and desert regions will experience triple digits today, as well as low humidity. These conditions are expected to remain through the weekend.

Many people don’t realize that 95% of all wildfires are caused by the activities of humans. It is imperative that all Californians do their part to prevent the next wildfire! Learn more at www.ReadyforWildfire.org

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure

∙ 81,350 acres, 75% contained

∙ Evacuations orders and warnings have been lifted in some areas

∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) in command

Ranch Fire, Amador County (more info…) NEW

Ranch Camp Road at Omo Ranch Road, NE of Fiddletown

∙ 140 acres, 50% contained

∙ Evacuations orders changed to evacuation advisory

Latrobe, Sacramento County NEW

Latrobe Road at Scott Road, near Rancho Murieta

∙ 1,286 acres, 85% contained

Park Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, west of Coalinga

∙ 1,649 acres, 99% contained

High Fire, San Bernardino County **FINAL**

High Road at Santa Rosa Road, Lucerne Valley

∙ 170 acres, 100% contained

**Unified Command**

Lost Fire, San Diego County (more info…) **FINAL**

Highway 79, north of Warner Springs

∙ 255 acres, 100% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County (more info…)

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

• 18,430 acres, 87% contained

Modoc July Complex, Modoc County (more info…)

Devil’s Garden and Warner Mountain Ranger Districts

• 40 fires

• Fires total 2,230 acres, 15% contained

Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…)

City Creek Road, NE of Highland

• 50 acres, 70% contained

Marble Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar

• 319 acres, 96% contained

Canyon Fire, Ventura County (more info…)

• 35 acres, 85% contained

Island Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

• 1,291 acres

Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County (more info…)

17 miles north of Kernville

• 16,031 acres, 94% contained

