Skeletal Remains Discovered In South Placer County

Roseville police recovered a body Wednesday in a secluded, marshy area between Interstate 80 and North Sunrise Avenue, near 24 Hour Fitness and The Home Depot.

Department spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther said Thursday that the deceased individual appeared to be an adult, though it was impossible to tell how long the body had been at the site or its cause of death.

Law enforcement officials didn’t release an approximate age or gender of the deceased individual, and a representative for the Placer County Coroner’s Office said via email that officials are still trying to identify the person.

The area near where the body was found, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by a person passing by, has been a known homeless encampment, with debris still strewn about the following day but no transient individuals in sight.

The area was treated as a potential crime scene with officers recovering “items of potential evidentiary value,” Gunther said, though she added it was unclear what the possible evidence would yield. She wouldn’t elaborate on what the collected items were.

It remains unclear why the body went unreported for weeks, if not months, with a homeless encampment in close proximity.

