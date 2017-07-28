Thursday’s Greenhorn Fire Quickly Contained

A 10.2-acre fire Thursday afternoon near Greenhorn Campground spurred evacuations and road closures before firefighters brought the blaze under control under two hours later, authorities said.

Authorities responded around 2:50 p.m. to the area of Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road, northwest of Rollins Reservoir. First reported as trees possibly burning, firefighters found the blaze moving north toward You Bet Road, sheriff’s deputies said. The California Highway Patrol later reported the fire moving west and then east.

A final Cal Fire incident report said there were no injuries or structures damaged. Three residences that were threatened had good defensible space according to personnel on the scene.

The origin of the fire began at the campground where fire investigators had taped off a portion of the area. The cause of the fire was unknown, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

The fire led authorities to evacuate Louis Road, Frederick Way and Marie Lane. They closed Greenhorn Access Road. Highway 174 remained open to traffic, though motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Firefighters stopped the blaze’s forward progress about an hour after their arrival, surrounding about 90 percent of the fire with hose at that time. An air tanker made drops of fire retardant while a Cal Fire Helitack crew made multiple drops after scooping water up from Rollins Reservoir. Two bulldozers also helped cut fire lines.

Responding agencies included Placer Hills, Newcastle, Penryn, North San Juan, Auburn City, Placer County Fire, Higgins Fire Dist. Ophir Hill, Peardale/Chicago Park, Grass Valley Fire, Nevada County Consolidated and Nevada City Fire.

