Find My iPhone App Helps Solve Auburn Burglary

Saturday at approximately 10:07 AM, Auburn Police Department was dispatched to a possible Burglary to a business, sometime during the night.

Auburn Police arrived at the business and contacted the owner who stated an iPad as well as approximately $200.00 were missing from the business.

The missing iPad had the find my iPhone App active on the device. Using the App, the device was determined to be at a former employee’s residence.

27 year old Kimbell Morgan, from Newcastle California was booked into Placer County Jail for Commercial Burglary and committing a Felony while out on Bail.

As of this News Release, Kimbell Morgan was in custody with bail set at $55,000.

