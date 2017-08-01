California Statewide Fire Summary For Tuesday, August 1

Nearly 6,500 firefighters remain on the lines of 17 large wildfires burning in California.

Very hot weather this week for northern California, particularly on Monday and Tuesday. Southern California will also see above normal highs, and most of the state will experience humidity levels in the teens. The potential for scattered thunderstorms will remain all week in the mountainous and desert regions across the state.

Until significant fire activity increases, this will be the last Statewide Fire Summary. For the latest on the remaining fires, click the links below or visit www.fire.ca.gov,on twitter at @CAL_FIRE or for the US Forest Service, visit http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/state/5/.

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

Roadrunner Fire, Tulare County (more info…)

Highway 268 at E. Teapot Dome Ave., east of Porterville

∙ 2,289 acres, 90% contained

Twist Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Twist Road at Hog Mountain Road, south of Jamestown

∙ 124 acres, 70% contained

Jacksonville Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Jacksonville Road at Old Jacksonville Road, south of Jamestown

∙ 690 acres, 95% contained

Hill Fire, Siskiyou County

Lakeview Drive at Lake Ridge Road, Pleasant Valley, west of Dorris

∙ 155 acres, 80% contained

Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure

∙ 81,826 acres, 90% contained

∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) in command

**Unified Command**

Rose Fire, Riverside County (more info…) NEW

Amorose St. x Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore

• 200 acres brush, 10% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Garden Fire, Kern County (more info…)

.5 mile west of Democrat Fire Station, Sequoia National Forest

• 1,000 acres, 5% contained

Minerva Fire, Plumas County (more info…)

Forest Road 24N26, 3 miles southeast of Quincy

• 1,350 acres, 20% contained

Modoc July Complex, Modoc County (more info…)

Modoc National Forest

• 44,841 acres, 40% contained

Mile, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…) NEW

Hwy 18 x Old Waterman Canyon Rd., 1 mile south of Crestline

• 100 acres grass and brush, 50% contained

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County (more info…)

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

• 18,430 acres, 87% contained

Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County (more info…)

Six Rivers National Forest

• 7 fires

• Fires total 1,249 acres

Clear Complex, Siskiyou County (more info…)

Clear Creek Drainage, southwest of Happy Camp

• 2,450 acres, 10% contained

Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…)

City Creek Road, NE of Highland

• 50 acres, 70% contained

Marble Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…) FINAL

Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar

• 319 acres, 100% contained

Island Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

• 1,314 acres

Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County (more info…)

17 miles north of Kernville

• 16,031 acres, 94% contained

