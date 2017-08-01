Transient Man Arrested For Exposing Himself At Local Library… Again….

On July 27th, 2017, Placerville Police Officers were called to the Placerville Library around 10 am, in regards to a male subject exposing himself. Officers arrived at the library and learned that Gabriel Armenta had approached a young mom and her 18 month old daughter. He started speaking to them and while doing so, exposed himself in front of them.

Officers located Armenta inside the library and subsequently arrested him for Indecent Exposure- Penal Code § 314.1. Armenta is a transient who is a registered sex offender within the City of Placerville and has a prior conviction for the same offense. Due to the prior conviction, Armenta is charged with the felony section of the crime.

Armenta was booked at the El Dorado County Jail with a $275,000 bail.

