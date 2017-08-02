Arrest Of The Mad Teriyaki Grill Owner In Rocklin Related To Child Molestation

A Rocklin restaurant owner has been arrested and accused of child molestation.

53-year old Ronald Maestas had a million dollar warrant out for his arrest was apprehended last week by the Rocklin Police Department.

Maestas is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 in Riverside County, according to Corona police.

Unable to divulge any specifics regarding this ongoing investigation, authorities did say that the arrest warrant for Maestas was filed on July 20.

Maestas owns the Mad Teriyaki Grill in Rocklin and is described by family and friends as an honest and loving man.

According to Corona police, before any charges are filed, Maestas will be taken from the Placer County Jail down to Riverside County for an interview.

