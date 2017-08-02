Tennessee Man Arrested In Placer County Was On States Most Wanted List

On the lam for not registering as a sex offender in Tennessee, a 78-year-old man was arrested in Placer County after parents grew concerned about a man hanging out at kids’ baseball games.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office report said parents became suspicious of George Frederick Matson and his intentions in June when he attended games.

Their suspicions were validated when the Sheriff’s Office put detectives on the case. They were able to identify Matson as one of Bristol, Tennessee authorities’ ‘Most Wanted’ after failing to register as a sexual offender and disappearing from their tracking system.

Matson was convicted in October 2004 of molesting children in Sullivan County, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information.

At the time of his arrest in Placer County, he was described as an “absconder” because of his failure to register under Tennessee sexual offender laws.

In October, when he was placed on the ‘Most Wanted’ list, he had violated several Tennessee registry laws and had not been in contact with authorities for more than a year. In Tennessee, sexual offenders are required to check in every three months with law enforcement.

In California, Matson was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sexual offender.

His arrest came Monday. Detectives had asked baseball parents in June to keep an eye out for Matson. When he returned to the ball field, an observant baseball dad spotted him and called 911 to report his whereabouts. Matson was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail in North Auburn.

The suspect was discharged from jail Monday after posting bail, according to Sheriff’s Office booking information.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Matson had baseball equipment in his vehicle. Photos released after his arrest show a glove and a tube of baseballs inside a car.

The Sheriff’s Office credited parents at the baseball park with playing a key role in the arrest of the suspect.

