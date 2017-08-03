Auburn Big 5 Customer Purposley Stabs Himself, Ends Up In Hospital.

A man walked into Auburn’s Big 5 store, asked to see a knife from a case and then slashed himself after taking it.

The incident at the sporting goods store off Highway 49 near Bell Road took place at about noon Tuesday, drawing emergency and law enforcement personnel.

The man, bleeding from self-inflicted wounds was transported to nearby Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital for treatment and placed on a mental health evaluation hold, a Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.