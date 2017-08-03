DWR To Make Major Flood Protection Announcement

Today, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), along with officials from the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and State, federal and local elected officials, will hold a press conference to mark a major milestone in the effort to protect Californians from the risk of floods and high-water events. The announcement will be made atop a three-mile stretch of damaged levee in Yuba City. This levee was damaged during the 2017 winter storms and poses a significant risk to the Central Valley community.

When: Thursday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Yuba City, Feather River Levee at Teegarden Avenue

GPS: Please use “211 Teegarden” for location reference

Parking: will be available where Teegarden Avenue dead-ends at the

levee access ramp.

What: Major flood protection announcement

Who: DWR flood control officials; Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency officials; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; State, federal, and local elected officials

Notable Attendees:

• Mike Mierzwa, DWR lead flood management planner

• California Congressman Doug LaMalfa

• California Senator Jim Nielsen

• California Assemblyman James Gallagher

• John Nicoletti, representing U. S. Congressman John Garamendi

• Colonel David G. Ray, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

• Clyde MacDonald, Board Member, Central Valley Flood Protection Board

• Stan Cleveland, Yuba City Mayor

